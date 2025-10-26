Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 8,357 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,050. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $4,336,603. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

