BIP Alliance LLC Buys 306 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

BIP Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. BIP Alliance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after buying an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after buying an additional 2,825,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,420,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

