Atlatl Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Atlatl Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23,884.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,937 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,254.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 890,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,429,000 after acquiring an additional 852,969 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,648,000. Income Research & Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,138,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,527,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BLV opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

