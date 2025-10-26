Darden Wealth Group Inc Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Darden Wealth Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.0% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,799.12.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.6%

MELI stock opened at $2,161.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,315.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,359.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

