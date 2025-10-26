Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 0.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 764.7% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb by 633.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 120.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $5,117,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.42.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $281.86 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

