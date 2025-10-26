Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2025

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.