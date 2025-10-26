Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

