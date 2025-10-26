Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 32,713 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 322.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.91.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

