Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $306.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.65. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

