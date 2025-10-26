162,737 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

