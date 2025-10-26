Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 1.5%

VRT opened at $185.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.