Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Purchased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. BIP Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. BIP Alliance LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period.

Stock Up 1.6%

VGT opened at $774.14 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $776.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $729.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $659.86. The company has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

