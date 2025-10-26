Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

