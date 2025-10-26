Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $137.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73. The company has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.