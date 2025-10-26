Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,671 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $23,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 24.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $354.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $9,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,054.32. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total transaction of $3,458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,475,608.64. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,479,576. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.