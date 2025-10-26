Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 3,779 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,519,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,461,000 after buying an additional 242,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,777,000 after buying an additional 626,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,124.17.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $929.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $917.85 and its 200-day moving average is $942.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

