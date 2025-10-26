iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by Cosner Financial Group LLC

Cosner Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

