Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Postrock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CSCO opened at $70.63 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $279.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

