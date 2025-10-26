Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

