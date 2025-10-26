Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by Atlatl Advisers LLC

Atlatl Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,142,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,606,624,000 after purchasing an additional 364,515 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,970 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,220,000 after purchasing an additional 999,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

CP opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

