JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stock Holdings Increased by Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,480,000 after purchasing an additional 342,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

