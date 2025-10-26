Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,585,989 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,297,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.66% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $850,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 917.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $68.96.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.