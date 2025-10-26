New Hampshire Trust Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after buying an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,992,000 after buying an additional 341,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,450,000 after buying an additional 241,266 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after buying an additional 5,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after purchasing an additional 819,212 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BIV opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

