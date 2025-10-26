New Hampshire Trust Sells 280 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 529,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after buying an additional 151,108 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

