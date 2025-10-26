VestGen Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

VestGen Investment Management boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,214,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,485,307.38. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.0%

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,664.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,561.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,686.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,137.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.