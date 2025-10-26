Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 888 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 72,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $622.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $623.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $604.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.19.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.