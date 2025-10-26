Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 83,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

