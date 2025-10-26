Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 302 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,088,000 after purchasing an additional 550,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.61.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.