CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after acquiring an additional 352,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,972,184.55. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $527.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $535.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of -443.12, a PEG ratio of 123.91 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

