iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Rational Advisors Inc.

Rational Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,629 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Rational Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rational Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IVV opened at $680.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $713.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $681.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

