CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 171 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after buying an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,031,000 after acquiring an additional 641,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,309,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,151,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,089,000 after purchasing an additional 842,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.79.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $258.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.75 and a 200 day moving average of $233.03. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.26 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $11,221,265.10. Following the sale, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,157.70. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,156 shares of company stock worth $233,565,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

