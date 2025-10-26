NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 3.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $61,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

