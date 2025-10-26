Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,312 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.1%

Elevance Health stock opened at $342.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.09 and a 200 day moving average of $352.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.89.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

