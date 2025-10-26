Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23,884.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,937 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,254.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 890,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,429,000 after purchasing an additional 852,969 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $51,648,000. Income Research & Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,138,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,527,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $72.24 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

