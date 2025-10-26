General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 783.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,460 shares of company stock worth $76,192,291 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $350.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $360.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

