Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

