Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 1,516 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

