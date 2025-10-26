Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 2,314 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 8.2% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BND opened at $75.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

