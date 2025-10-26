Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.22.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,389,677 shares of company stock worth $575,795,321. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.39 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average of $240.62. The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

