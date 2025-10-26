Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in RTX by 25.4% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $180.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,469 shares of company stock worth $7,364,841. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.