RTX Corporation $RTX Stake Boosted by Darden Wealth Group Inc

Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.0% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.4%

RTX stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $180.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,469 shares of company stock worth $7,364,841 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

