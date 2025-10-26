Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after buying an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VWO opened at $55.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

