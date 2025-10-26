Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,904 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $34,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $214.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.16. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

