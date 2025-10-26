Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,417 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $421.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.96 and its 200 day moving average is $434.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.