Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 13,274 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

