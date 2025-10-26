Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,358 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $33,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 12.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 24.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 19.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE MCK opened at $802.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $492.39 and a 12 month high of $807.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $728.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.54.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

