Curio Wealth LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 88,800.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,439 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,082,000. Crcm LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $62.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

