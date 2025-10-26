Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 3.1% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 148.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 659.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

