MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 3.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $28,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.6%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,161.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,315.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2,359.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,799.12.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

