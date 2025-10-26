Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Booking by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,162,642.46. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,010.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,146.16 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,432.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,368.74. The firm has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

