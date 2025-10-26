Forte Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IWR stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

